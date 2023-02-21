Man accused of threat at Texas mosque had been arrested for slitting waitress’ throat in Charlotte

A 48-year-old man facing criminal charges in Texas for allegedly threatening violence at a mosque had a violent past in Charlotte, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 9.

The threat happened last week, according to police investigators. Court documents say Demarcus Lamont Brodie went to the DeSoto House of Peace and threatened to “chop off heads, kill families, and kill them” when inside the mosque. Brodie is accused of telling people inside that if they continued to practice their religion and “go against his religion,” he would carry out his threats against them.

One of the people in the mosque took video of Brodie making the threats, and he claimed to be in the military police.

A witness told investigators that it wasn’t the first time Brodie had been at that location. The witness remembered seeing Brodie “looking inside the windows of the mosque” about two weeks before the threats were made.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Brodie, and detectives looked through his background. According to the arrest affidavit, detectives found that Brodie had been charged “with making threats to government buildings and had also been charged with ‘slitting the throat of a waitress’ in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

Channel 9 found an archived news report that shows the incident happened in July 2007 at a sports bar inside the Marriott in Uptown. According to that report, Brodie approached the waitress and without warning, pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the neck.

The victim in that stabbing, who was 21 years old at the time, was rushed to the hospital and survived.

According to the Texas court documents, Brodie was found in his truck parked in a parking lot. He was arrested for terroristic threat interrupting a public place, which is a class A misdemeanor.

