Man accused of threatening Amazon driver with gun in Brentwood

A man is facing charges after police say he threatened an Amazon delivery driver with a gun in Brentwood.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 3800 block of Brownsville Road at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

The Amazon driver told police she was making a delivery to an apartment building and heard honking as she was walking back to her vehicle. She said she asked the driver to wait until she finished the delivery, which was when the driver, Brian Dengler, began honking aggressively, the complaint said.

The complaint said Dengler got out of his car and approached the van. He told the driver that if she didn’t move out of his way, he would kill her right there.

A video of the interaction from a witness showed Dengler taking a handgun out of his jacket pocket and point it at the driver as she was standing in the cargo area of the van. She tried to push the gun out of the way, and Dengler put it back in his pocket, the complaint said.

Dengler got back into his car and fled the area. An hour later, the car was seen driving into the rear parking lot of the same property where the delivery was being made.

Dengler was taken into custody and told police the delivery van was blocking his driveway and he honked to get the driver to move it, which didn’t work. He then admitted to removing the gun from the center console of the car, putting it in his pocket and confronting the driver, according to the complaint.

The complaint said when asked why he confronted the driver, Dengler told police he just wanted to go home. He also said the delivery driver didn’t threaten to harm or hurt him.

Dengler is charged with ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW



