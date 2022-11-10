Man accused of threatening another with a gun pleads not guilty

Nov. 10—A local man accused of threatening another man with a gun at an area bar in October pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court on Nov. 3.

Tuyen Quang Tran, 38, made a brief appearance before Judge Robert Allison for his arraignment last week. Allison set an omnibus hearing in the case for March 22 and a pretrial conference for April 12.

Tran, who is free after posting a $50,000 bond on Oct. 3, allegedly approached another man at a bar, pressed a gun to his ribs and told him to leave. The victim, who contacted police about 2:49 a.m., told authorities that he left and hopped into his truck, but Tran followed and allegedly pressed the gun against his neck.

A witness corroborated parts of the victim's story, according to court documents. She reported seeing Tran point the gun at the victim and said she tried to get between the two men during the confrontation, court documents said.

Authorities arrested Tran at his Fourth Avenue East home and recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol during a subsequent search of his vehicle, according to court documents.

If convicted, Tran faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.