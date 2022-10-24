Man accused of threatening attorney, judge at Norwich courthouse

Oct. 24—NORWICH — A local man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened a judge and an attorney at Norwich Superior Courthouse.

Kevin A. Tanguay, 34, of Griswold, was charged with second-degree breach of peace after he told an attorney, who was meeting with Tanguay on Wednesday morning he would have a private investigator look into her and her family and that it was his right to do so, per an affidavit of the arrest.

He went on to tell the attorney, "he was always ready to execute what needs to be executed," per the witness' statement.

The attorney also said that Tanguay made threats about Judge Kenneth Shluger, who was not in the room, but is currently presiding over a custody case involving Tanguay, and said that he would "go for Judge Shluger's throat," if the custody case did not go his way.

Additionally, he said, "people go to sleep thinking that they are going to wake up but then they don't."

A second witness, a clerk, said that he noticed Tanguay sitting outside of the courthouse, watching employees leave, on four separate occasions. The witness said Tanguay followed him home once in September for about 15 minutes.

Tanguay is being held on a $20,000 bond and appeared in court on Friday, Oct. 21.

