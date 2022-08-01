Man accused of threatening with an axe

Aug. 1—A 34-year-old man accused of threatening a woman with an axe was arrested early Monday morning on a failure to appear in court warrant.

Octavio Ray Navarrette Jr. was indicted in May on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after a woman told police he swung an axe in her direction and hit her fence as she sat smoking a cigarette in her front yard on North Tom Green Avenue.

Navarrette was released from jail after posting a $25,000 surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 21. Judge James Rush of the 244th Ector County District Court issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to appear. The judge also raised his bond to $40,000.

Online Ector County jail records show Navarrette was arrested by Odessa Police Department officers shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.