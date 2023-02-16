Man accused of threatening Bedford County sheriff, courthouse to stand trial

Feb. 16—BEDFORD, Pa. — A man will stand trial in Bedford County court, accused of threatening to kill the Bedford County sheriff and bomb the courthouse, authorities said.

Luke Joshua Bartholow, 39, of the 800 block of Anderson Road, Schellsburg, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Central Court on Wednesday.

In a complaint affidavit filed by state police in Bedford on Jan. 20, a woman told troopers that she had a protection from abuse order (PFA) against Bartholow, but he contacted her anyway. The woman recorded the phone conversation, in which Bartholow allegedly threatened to blow up the courthouse.

"I'm going to walk in there and I'm going to have so many explosives strapped to me I just have to grin and pull the string and the whole courthouse dies," Bartholow said, according to the affidavit.

Troopers charged Bartholow with making a bomb threat. He is free on $1 million unsecured bond.