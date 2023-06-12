Man accused of threatening bystanders with knives near Flagler-Palm Coast High arrested

PALM COAST — Police arrested a 19-year-old man who was threatening bystanders with two knives in Palm Coast, near Flagler-Palm Coast High School, the Flagler Sherrif's Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to the report at around 1:37 p.m. near apartments at Bulldog Drive.

According to police, the suspect ran toward the school, where summer school activities are in session, before officers arrived at the scene.

The sheriff's office put the school under lockdown as deputies and Flagler County Fire Rescue FireFlight teams searched for the suspect.

The suspect was located at around 2:13 p.m. behind the football fields and taken into custody for aggravated assault. The lockdown has been lifted and "there is no danger to the public," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler Palm Coast High under lockdown while police apprehended suspect