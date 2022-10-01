Man accused of threatening calls to Boulder office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse set for trial

Sep. 30—A Colorado man accused of making hundreds of calls to the Boulder office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and threatening the congressman and his staffers is set for trial.

Travis David Chaudoir, 46, pleaded not guilty Friday in Boulder District Court to stalking — repeated communication; retaliation against an elected official; and harassment.

He is now set for a four-day trial starting March 13 and a motions hearing on Jan. 11.

Since the trial date was at the request of his defense attorney, Chaudoir agreed to extend the deadline on his speedy trial rights to accommodate the trial date.

Chaudoir, who appeared virtually for the hearing, remains in custody on $50,000 bond

According to an affidavit, the charges stem from calls Chaudoir made to Neguse's office in Boulder and his office in Washington, D.C., in May.

Staffers at the Boulder office said they received hundreds of calls in just an hour, with Chaudoir telling staff he was coming for them and would be in the parking lot.

The staff at the Boulder office were sent home for the day due to the nature of the calls and safety concerns.

Chaudoir was taken into custody on June 17, and detectives were informed that he had made additional calls to Neguse's office earlier that same day.

According to the affidavit, police have copies of voicemail messages left by Chaudoir in which he can be heard saying, "I want you all dead"; "If I see any of you in the street, I'm dragging you down a dark alley"; and "You all need to burn in hell."