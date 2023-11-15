Man accused of threatening clerk with hatchet, robbing local gas station arrested

A man who is accused of threatening a store clerk with a hatchet before robbing a local gas station has been arrested.

Mark Lee Davis was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Toledo, Ohio, according to a media release.

On Sept. 16 Botkins police along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Circle K on East State Street for reports of an armed robbery.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Botkins police searching for suspect in armed robbery of gas station

A man, identified as Davis, allegedly entered the store and produced a hatchet while demanding the store clerk open the cash register.

He then took an unspecified amount of money from the register and left the scene, police said.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.



