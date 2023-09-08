Man accused of threatening to drown infant

Sep. 8—SUMMIT — An Ashland man racked up several charges after deputies claim he slammed a car seat against the pavement with his infant son still inside, and threatened to drown the baby in a ditch on Thursday night.

Boyd County Sheriff's deputies made contact with Qualios L. Davis, 39, after witnesses called 911 to report an enraged man hitting a female and a child on the side of U.S. 60 near the Knights Inn.

Once on scene, witnesses told deputies they intervened to stop Davis's alleged violent behavior, per court records.

Witnesses reported they saw Davis slam an infant in a car seat against the pavement and screamed he was going to "drown the kid in the ditch next to the roadway," Davis's arrest citation reads.

Deputies report Davis remained in a fit of rage at the time of their attempted arrest.

According to court records, Davis's girlfriend and mother of the children on scene told police Davis hated law enforcement and white people and wouldn't go easy.

Deputies said Davis became further agitated when he was taken into custody and began kicking at the windows in the patrol car, banging his head against the cage and cussing at witnesses still on scene, according to court records.

Court records allege Davis threatened to kill the arresting officer once he was released from jail.

A 9-year-old and the infant were taken to King's Daughters Medical Center by CPS following the incident, according to court records.

Davis was booked into Boyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

If convicted for first-degree wanton endangerment, Davis faces up to five years in prison.

