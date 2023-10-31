Man accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue agrees to plea

DETROIT — An Upper Peninsula man with East Lansing ties who was accused of threatening an attack on an East Lansing synagogue has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, according to court documents filed Monday.

Seann Patrick Pietila, 19, most recently of Pickford, will plead guilty Nov. 13 to one count of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate or foreign commerce, according to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court for Western Michigan.

Pietila faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Court documents do not indicate an agreement on a specific sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher O'Connor, Pietila and his attorney signed the documents Oct. 27.

Pietila had been charged with two counts of transmitting threatening communications and one count of threat to kill or injure by means of fire.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to the plea agreement, on June 1 and June 2, Pietila used the Instagram social media app on a cellphone to tell another person he "had a desire and a plan to kill or injure Jewish people and use a camera to stream his attack over the internet."

He hoped others would record the attack on the social media app Discord and share it with more people.

He told a second individual he hoped to use firearms, knives, machetes, axes and napalm, documents state.

Pietila was arrested June 16, according to an earlier press release, and a search of his home turned up ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, knives and other firearm accessories, along with a Nazi flag, gas masks and military manuals.

Found in Pietila's phone was a note mentioning the Shaarey Zedek Congregation in East Lansing, and the date of "March 15th 2024," officials said in June.

"...We time it a day after each other," Pietila said in an online message to an unidentified person, according to the indictment. "We would surely inspire others to take arms against the Jewish controlled state. I only chose the 15th to mimic b.t.'s attack lol."

The note goes on to say, "Me and Limey, Equipment: hand-made pipe bombs, molotovs, Two Stag-15s, 12 guage shotgun and two back up Glock 18s AND a Akm full auto conversion," officials said.

Agents found social media messages from Pietila and learned that he had attended Lansing's Eastern High School during the 2020-21 school year, according court filings.

Pietila was detained when the FBI executed the search warrant at his home.

He told investigators he had moved to Pickford a week prior and previously lived with his mother in East Lansing, near the Michigan State University campus, the filing said. He indicated he was "most likely" in East Lansing when he communicated threats, according to the document.

According to the indictment, Pietila told one of the people he communicated about the attack with that he wouldn't be taken alive and would see them in the next life.

Lansing State Journal reporter Ken Palmer contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Pickford man to plead guilty over threats against East Lansing synagogue