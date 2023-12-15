Man accused of threatening East Liberty hair and beauty store employee with gun during robbery

A man is behind bars after police say he threatened to shoot a hair and beauty supply store worker if he stopped him from stealing.

According to a criminal complaint, a man called 911 and said three people had taken merchandise from Sky’s the Limit in East Liberty. One of them, described as a taller Black male wearing a black hat, blue jacket and blue pants pointed a gun at the caller and all three left the business.

Officers in the area found the described group and detained them. The taller man, identified as Eugene Camp, 21, had a firearm.

The caller, who was an employee at the store, said he was working the front desk and register when the three people came in and started taking merchandise. They tried to leave without paying and the employee confronted them, which was when Camp pointed the gun at him.

According to the criminal complaint, Camp told the employee, “If you stop me, I will shoot you.” The employee backed off and let them leave before calling 911.

Surveillance footage also showed the encounter, the complaint said.

The employee also positively identified Camp as the person who pointed the gun at him.

According to the complaint, Camp admitted he had a gun and stole the merchandise but denied threatening the employee. He also said he knew they took merchandise from the store but he didn’t know what was taken or how much it was worth.

Camp is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats and simple assault.

