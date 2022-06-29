Man accused of threatening employees, using racial slurs at Asian Market in Charlotte

Workers said a man walked into the Asian Market at Eastway Drive and The Plaza Monday afternoon and threatened them. One employee said his co-workers are scared to return and now are looking for other jobs.

Some employees said they are worried about retaliation and that this case could hurt nearby businesses.

A worker caught the incident on video. The outburst was filled with profanities and racial remarks.

Police arrested Robert Cooke on Monday. He is accused of threatening to assault an employee because of the employee’s race.

Cooke is in the Mecklenburg County Jail charged with ethnic intimidation and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

