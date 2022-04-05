Man accused of threatening to fly plane into Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus

An arrest warrant has been issued for an eastern Ohio man who is accused of threatening to fly a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus.

>>Early voting begins today for May 3 primary election

James Meade II, 26, of Chesterfield is charged with making a terroristic threat to the plant on social media in December, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus.

Meade is accused of making the threats on the social media app Discord that he wanted to crash a plane into the plant and said “I hope they got a terrorism insurance plan the day before,” the station reports, citing court records.

Police were notified about the threat after a woman read the group chat posts and reported them to investigators and the Ohio National Guard.

Additional details were not available.