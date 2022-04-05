Man accused of threatening to fly plane into Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

An arrest warrant has been issued for an eastern Ohio man who is accused of threatening to fly a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus.

>>Early voting begins today for May 3 primary election

James Meade II, 26, of Chesterfield is charged with making a terroristic threat to the plant on social media in December, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus.

Meade is accused of making the threats on the social media app Discord that he wanted to crash a plane into the plant and said “I hope they got a terrorism insurance plan the day before,” the station reports, citing court records.

Police were notified about the threat after a woman read the group chat posts and reported them to investigators and the Ohio National Guard.

Additional details were not available.

Recommended Stories

  • Where Do Americans’ Finances Stand 2 Years Into the Pandemic?

    In March 2020, no one could really predict how long the COVID-19 pandemic would last -- or how much it would affect the finances of so many Americans. Now, two years into the pandemic, 71% of families...

  • ‘Great resignation,’ pandemic impacting private ambulance companies in Miami Valley

    On Friday Integrity Ambulance closed its doors after decades in business. Now that leaves Spirit Medical Transport as the only private ambulance company over a large portion of western Ohio.

  • 1 injured after small plane crash

    The pilot was flying from North Carolina to New Jersey when the small plane crashed near the airport. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

  • Small plane crashes into front yard of NJ home

    Authorities say a small plane crashed in the front yard of a home in New Jersey, leaving one person aboard the aircraft injured. (April 4)

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaU.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • The Burning New Feud to Settle One of Physics’ Biggest Questions

    GettyScientists agree the universe is expanding. Scientists disagree how fast the universe is expanding.The argument over the Hubble Constant–the scientific law defining that expansion rate–is heating up. But this isn’t just some nerdy squabbling in the ballroom of whichever hotel is hosting the latest astrophysical symposium.No, our entire conception of how the universe works is at stake.On one side of the fight are theorists such as Nikita Blinov, a physicist at the Fermi National Accelerator

  • Welfare check on grandma, 3-year-old leads cops to homicide scene, Alabama police say

    The grandmother and her grandson were found slain in the back room of the home, police said.

  • Arizona man kills his father after he refused to pay for groceries, police say

    A Mesa, Arizona man reportedly killed his father after he didn't have enough to pay for groceries, police say. During a welfare check, authorities found the man's father's body in the restroom where he reportedly was trying to cover up the crime.

  • Alabama Man Accused Of Beating Man To Death With Shovel Might Have Been Motivated By Race

    An Alabama man is accused of beating a man to death with a shovel in what prosecutors say was a murder possibly motivated by race. Morgan Barnhill, 27, called police on Tuesday to report a supposed burglary at his Tillman’s Corner home in Mobile, Alabama, according to CBS affiliate WKRG 5 News. At that point, he told authorities he beat the unknown intruder in the head. The supposed intruder was later identified as Etienne Murray, 25, who succumbed to his injuries on Friday. “Upon arrival, offic

  • Shahs of Sunset 's Mike Shouhed Arrested on Felony Charge

    Mike Shouhed, a longtime cast member of Bravo's Shahs of Sunset, was arrested on March 27 in L.A. on a felony charge. Get the details.

  • Cause of death revealed for model and friend dumped unconscious at L.A. hospitals

    A model and her friend dropped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals in November, died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles coroner has ruled.

  • How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now

    How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now

  • ‘Your Stomach Just Turns’: Surveillance Footage Leads Cops To Killer Of Virginia High Schooler

    Alexis Murphy was excitedly preparing for her senior year at Nelson County High School in the rural enclave of Shipman, Virginia in the summer of 2013. At 17, she was outgoing, loved dancing and volleyball and, like many girls her age, was attached to her cell phone. She even had 12,000 Twitter followers, according to investigative reporter Katie Love. “She was this social media star,” Love told “Final Moments,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. Then, suddenly, on August 3, Alexis vanished. Red

  • Witnesses film group of men attacking Oakland Asian victim during daylight robbery

    Eyewitness videos show a group of men robbing an Asian male victim in Oakland, California, last Thursday. One witness said the crime occurred around 27th Street and Valdez Street at about 4 p.m., according to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim. A man who works around 27th & Valdez in Oakland told me he saw 3 men jump out of a car around 4pm today.

  • Family fears SC woman who lost arms in dog attack has given up but are still fighting

    SC woman who was mauled by dogs and lost both arms, remains on a ventilator, sedated in Greenville hospital two weeks after the attack.

  • His Family Overdosed on Benadryl. His Story Kept Changing.

    Osceola County Sheriff's OfficeFor the last two years, all Kellie Ball has been wanting is answers.Just before the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled the country, her brother, Anthony Todt, was arrested for murdering his wife, their three children, and the family dog—and letting their bodies rot inside a three-story rental home on the outskirts of Disney World. The arrest came after Ball said she and her other relatives had asked the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department several times to check in on her b

  • Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students

    An Indonesian court handed down a death sentence on Monday to a teacher for raping 13 girls at an Islamic school, upholding an appeal by prosecutors for the death penalty after he had initially received a sentence of life in prison. The case of teacher Herry Wirawan has shocked Indonesia and shone a spotlight on the need to protect children from sexual violence in the country's religious boarding schools. After he was sentenced to life in jail by a court in the city of Bandung in February, prosecutors who had called for the death penalty filed an appeal.

  • Man arrested after exposing himself on flight from Seattle to Phoenix

    A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly exposed himself and repeatedly touched himself on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to Phoenix, according to court documents.

  • Ex-state official who faked 3 pregnancies pleads guilty to fraud charges

    A friend said that in the same time period, she faked planning two weddings, even coming up with a fake groom.

  • 15-year-old boy who vanished in 2019 identified as victim of hit and run

    For years, the boy was known only as John Riverdale Doe.