Man accused of threatening girlfriend's mom

Jan. 17—An Odessa man was arrested Saturday after his girlfriend's mother accused him of threatening her with a knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 threat call from the 900 block of McKinney Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, a 50-year-old woman told them Jacob Ryan Paredes, 19, grabbed her daughter and tried to pull the 18-year-old out of the house and when she stepped in front of her daughter Paredes pulled a knife and came at her in a threatening manner, the report stated.

The woman told officers when she tried to close the front door, Paredes ran toward the door, hit the front glass and kicked the door before leaving, according to the report.

While officers were investigating, they learned Paredes had been involved in a hit-and-run accident, but had come back to the scene, the report stated.

When officers spoke with Paredes, he admitted he'd pulled the knife because he was upset, the report stated.

Paredes was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Paredes was also taken into custody on a warrant stemming from an assault on Dec. 31.

According to an OPD report, a man accused Paredes and two other men of assaulting him outside the HEB on East 42nd Street. He also said Paredes held a knife to his throat.

Officers saw scratches on the man's neck and throat. The report also stated witnesses and HEB video surveillance corroborated the man's story and warrants were issued for all three men accusing them of assault causing bodily injury.

Paredes was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $31,500.