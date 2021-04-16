Man accused of threatening infant daughter

Apr. 15—A Columbia Falls man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened the life of his infant daughter.

Nathan Franklin Szilagye, 32, is charged with one count of felony intimidation after an incident on April 9. Szilagye is currently lodged in the Flathead County Detention Center and his arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22.

According to the charging document, a Columbia Falls police officer spoke with Szilagye's girlfriend. The couple has four children together and she reported leaving her home to run errands in Kalispell while he stayed home to look after the children.

Szilagye's girlfriend told the officer that he became upset because their 3-month-old child wouldn't stop crying. She said he sent a text message to her saying she needed to come home immediately or he would harm the child.

She said he also sent her a video that showed the infant underneath pillows and blankets and not able to move freely. The baby could be heard crying in the video.

The girlfriend also said Szilagye sent her a text that read "M.S. is not going to make it." She also reported another alleged message from him in which he said "If you are not here in the next five minutes, I'm (expletive) putting her in the tub and I'm drowning the (expletive)."

The woman reported that she was scared of Szilagye and was fearful for the safety of their children as a result of his alleged actions and threats. She added that he "freaks out" when he gets upset.

Szilagye received a 3-year deferred sentence in 2019 after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or shindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.