Man accused of threatening to kill convenience store clerk during robbery in Dayton

A man is accused of threatening a convenience store clerk during a robbery in Dayton last month.

On May 31 around 8 a.m. Dayton officers were alerted of a robbery at a convenience store in the 700 block of Xenia Avenue, according to court records.

Officers were told a masked man came into the business and produced a knife ordering the clerk onto the ground.

The man then allegedly went behind the counter and began dumping cigarettes into a garbage bag.

The suspect told clerks “If you move I’ll kill you,” court documents allege.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

Dispatchers later received a 911 call from someone known to the suspect who said he had come home and robbed the convenience store.

After being taken into custody the suspect, identified as Israel Izor, 23, of Dayton, told police he had committed the robbery because he did not have rent money and was going to be kicked out, according to court documents.

Izor is currently in custody at Montgomery County Jail on charges of abduction and aggravated robbery.

His next day in court is June 9.







