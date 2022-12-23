Man accused of threatening to kill Trump with anthrax sentenced to prison in New York

A man from New York threatened to kill President Donald Trump and other government employees, federal officials said. He’s now been sentenced to prison.

Jared Marc Brown, 26, mailed a letter to a Secret Service agent in March 2019 which stated, “I’m…gonna kill Donald Trump with Anthrax when I get out,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.

An attorney for Brown could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Brown, who is from Lockport, a town near Lake Ontario, also threatened to murder a U.S. district judge, his spouse and a Secret Service agent, officials said. Brown is accused of making the threats to retaliate against earlier prosecution against him.

Several months later, he mailed additional threatening letters, with one claiming to contain anthrax, officials said.

On Dec. 22, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials said.

Brown previously spent time in prison for threats officials said he made against both President Barack Obama and President Trump, according to the Associated Press.

At 18, he was accused of threatening to kill President Obama, according to the AP, resulting in a 15-month sentence. Two years later, while on supervised release, officials said he dialed 911 and stated his intention to kill President Trump, resulting in a two-year sentence.

An attorney for Brown, who was ordered by a judge to receive treatment for borderline personality traits, said he “suffered from attention deficit disorder, began consuming alcohol at age 13, abused drugs, exhibited inappropriate behavior as early as kindergarten and attempted suicide in prison in 2016,” according to Pennlive.com

Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old finger paintings in Australian cave. ‘Irreparable’

Human remains found after second deadly house fire in NC county in 2 days, cops say

Inmate fled work detail and went to Hardee’s. Now, Georgia police need help finding him