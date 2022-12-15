Man accused of threatening Lone Butte couple to hide body in home

Dec. 15—A Santa Fe man is accused of dumping Adan Ponce Galdeano's body inside of a home in Lone Butte and threatening the dwelling's residents at gunpoint.

Zachary Rhoades, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, according to online records in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he could not comment on whether Rhoades is a suspect in Ponce Galdeano's death. He added the charges brought against Rhoades this week resulted from his office's efforts.

"That was information that was revealed throughout the investigation," Mendoza said. "There may be other suspects and leads that we're following on, and there may be additional charges that are filed in reference to this incident."

Santa Fe's dispatch center received an anonymous call about 3 p.m. Dec. 6 reporting machine gun fire near a residence on Arroyo Coyote Road, according to a statement of probable cause filed Tuesday.

Mendoza said his office has not been able to verify whether shots were actually fired and said the report may have come from somebody at the residence.

"We're not sure if that was information that was given to get officers to the location or if there was actually gunfire, but at this point we weren't able to determine that there was any gunfire whatsoever," the sheriff said.

Two neighbors near the home on Arroyo Coyote Road said they heard gunfire Dec. 6 and multiple neighbors called law enforcement to report it. One of the neighbors said they heard one shot, while a second neighbor said they heard "approximately 30 seconds of automatic weapon discharge."

The home was described in the statement as a brown, two-story residence "known for having stolen cars." Sheriff's deputies said they knew the address, 30A Arroyo Coyote Road, from having dealt with calls at the residence multiple times.

Deputies tried to make contact with the home's residents for about half an hour before Zachery Clough and his wife exited the residence, saying they were not OK. They told deputies they had been threatened by a man brandishing an AR-15-style rifle. The man was later identified as Rhoades — who goes by the street name "Silent" — according to the statement of probable cause.

A third man was also found inside the house, according to an incident report provided by the sheriff's office Wednesday. Clough, his wife and the other man were all detained for questioning.

Clough told deputies he had walked downstairs to get some firewood when he found himself face to face with Rhoades, who demanded he be able to use Clough's garage, according to the statement.

Clough acquiesced and let the accused intruder back up a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe into the garage. He told deputies Rhoades removed what appeared to be a body wrapped in carpet and plastic, the statement said.

"The defendant then told [Clough] that if he says anything to anyone he will kill him and his wife," the statement reads.

Clough's wife told deputies the intruder pointed a rifle at Clough's stomach, and told the couple he needed to store a body inside their garage "that had been shot in the head," according to the statement.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator identified the body as Ponce Galdeano during an autopsy the next day.

A detective with the sheriff's office later learned Rhoades was staying at a home on Paseo de Enrique and had been driving a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe with no license plate. The statement of probable cause says officers set up surveillance on the home but does not specify how long deputies were surveilling Rhoades prior to his arrest.

Several people were seen at the residence appearing to tamper with the Tahoe's vehicle identification number, according to the statement.

Mendoza said he could not provide information Wednesday on whether the others seen at the Paseo de Enrique home were detained.

"Right now, just Mr. Rhoades is being charged," the sheriff said.

Deputies observed the Tahoe leaving the Paseo de Enrique home shortly after people were seen tampering with the vehicle and started following the SUV, the statement said. However, the driver noticed he was being followed and fled back to the home.

Rhoades was detained after deputies found him hiding inside of a small trailer on the property. The SUV was confirmed to have been stolen Oct. 31, according to the statement of probable cause.

"The defendant stated the Tahoe 'just showed up at the house one day' so he started driving it," the statement reads.

Rhoades told law enforcement he got a call "one night" from an acquaintance asking him to pick up a body from a residence in Santa Fe and dispose of it elsewhere. He added he took the body to 30A Arroyo Coyote because he thought the home was abandoned, but later recanted and told law enforcement he knew the Cloughs lived there, according to the statement.

Mendoza said he could not comment on whether Rhoades identified his acquaintance due to the ongoing investigation.

It is not clear when Rhoades was arrested, but he was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Monday, according to the facility's online records. Online court records show interim conditions of release were set for Rhoades on Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Magistrate Donita Sena said at a hearing Wednesday the state chose not to pursue pretrial detention for Rhoades. She repeated the conditions of release, including directing Rhoades to stay away from Clough and not to possess firearms. Rhoades was polite during the proceeding but said he did not understand the aggravated assault charge brought against him.

Rhoades had been charged with three felonies since 2011 prior to this month's incident: theft of a credit card, fraudulent transfer of a credit card and possession of a controlled substance, according to online court records. The two charges related to credit card theft were deferred by the court and Rhoades pleaded guilty, no contest to the possession charge. He was given probation for both incidents.

Clough was arrested in August 2021 after being accused of shooting at a woman with a rifle during an argument at the Lone Butte home, which lead to an hourslong search. Charges against Clough were dropped in July because the state lacked "essential witnesses," according to court documents.