Man accused of threatening Mankato police officers

The Week

Former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Katy Tur that he thinks his old client ought to start looking into getting a "custom made jumpsuit." Cohen's prediction that Trump could wind up in jail came a few hours after the Supreme Court ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can obtain Trump's tax returns as part of New York prosecutors' investigation into his past business dealings. Cohen said he's not sure what exactly the documents may reveal, but was confident enough to claim "it does not look good for" Trump. . @MichaelCohen212 says Trump should look into getting a "custom made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him."@JoyceWhiteVance says Cy Vance has "sent signals that this is a serious investigation." pic.twitter.com/gBW5rc5PXs — MSNBC Live with Katy Tur (@KatyOnMSNBC) February 22, 2021 Cohen, of course, may not be the most neutral prognosticator — the disbarred lawyer, who is serving a prison sentence under house arrest after pleading guilty to multiple counts of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, has become one of Trump's most prominent public enemies in recent years and even testified against him before Congress in 2019. Tur's other guest, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance (no relation to Cyrus Vance), felt it was unwise to predict the result of the investigation, but she did argue the Manhattan DA has sent signals the probe has been a "serious" and "productive" one, and he may proceed toward indictment. More stories from theweek.comDue to winter storm, IRS gives Texans 2 extra months to file taxesMerrick Garland assures senators he'd resign as attorney general if asked to do something unethicalResign, Andrew Cuomo