Man accused of threatening Marshall Fire first responders sentenced to probation

Apr. 6—A Louisville man who lost his home in the Marshall Fire and was accused of threatening a firefighter after trying to go back to the burn area has been sentenced to probation.

Stephen Tyger Francis Roch, 25, was found guilty on two misdemeanor counts, obstruction of a firefighter and obstructing government operations, in a split verdict following a trial in January.

Roch on Thursday was sentenced to one year of probation and 120 hours of community service, according to online court records.

According to an affidavit, a firefighter working the Marshall Fire encountered Roch in the area of St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021, the day after the fire started. The firefighter told Roch the area was still under mandatory evacuation orders and asked him to leave.

Roch reportedly told the firefighter he would need to "take him out" and told the firefighter he had an AR-15 rifle.

When police arrived on scene after the firefighter called in the threat, Roch got into a vehicle and fled the area, at one point driving through the burnt remains of a house.

Officers were eventually able to get Roch to stop, and he was taken into custody. Police found a loaded AR-15 rifle inside the vehicle with the safety off and a loaded 9 mm handgun. Extra ammunition for both weapons, including 2,000 rounds for the rifle, were also found inside the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Roch declined to speak to police. Firefighters said they believed Roch lost his home in the fire and was upset.