Man accused of threatening Marshall Fire first responders acquitted of felony charges in split verdict

Jan. 26—A Louisville man who lost his home in the Marshall Fire and was accused of threatening a firefighter after trying to go back to the burn area was acquitted of two felony charges in a split verdict.

Stephen Tyger Francis Roch, 25, was found not guilty of felony menacing and vehicular eluding Wednesday following a three-day trial in Boulder District Court.

Roch was also found not guilty of one misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer.

The jury did find Roch guilty on two misdemeanor counts, obstruction of a firefighter and obstructing government operations.

The Boulder District Attorney's Office said the jury deliberated for about five hours before returning the verdict at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The District Attorney's Office took this case to trial because we prioritize cases involving the Marshall Fire, as well as crimes involving firearms," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "As always, we respect the verdict of the community members who served as jurors. The defendant's convictions for obstructing a firefighter and obstructing government operations were certainly supported by the evidence and reflect the decisions he made on that day."

Defense attorney Eric Zale declined further statement on Roch's behalf Thursday.

Roch is set for sentencing on the two misdemeanor counts on April 6. He remains out of custody on a personal recognizance bond.

According to an affidavit, a firefighter working the Marshall Fire encountered Roch in the area of St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021, the day after the fire started. The firefighter told Roch the area was still under mandatory evacuation orders and asked him to leave.

Roch reportedly told the firefighter he would need to "take him out" and told the firefighter he had an AR-15 rifle.

When police arrived on scene after the firefighter called in the threat, Roch got into a vehicle and fled the area, at one point driving through the burnt remains of a house.

Officers were eventually able to get Roch to stop, and he was taken into custody. Police found a loaded AR-15 rifle inside the vehicle with the safety off and a loaded 9 mm handgun. Extra ammunition for both weapons, including 2,000 rounds for the rifle, were also found inside the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Roch declined to speak to police. Firefighters said they believed Roch lost his home in the fire and was upset.