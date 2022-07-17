Man accused of threatening a mass shooting after Yo Gotti concert released on bond

New information has come out about the man accused of threatening a mass shooting after the Yo Gotti concert.

On Jul. 16 at approximately 4:19 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an emergency commitment call at Chisca Apartments, which is in the 200 block of Main Street.

RELATED: MPD stops potential mass shooting event at Yo Gotti concert, rapper responds

Elijah Hyman was upset due to a recent breakup with his girlfriend on Jul. 12.

Like the other mass shootings he’s seen on television, Hyman had thoughts of hurting others at a Yo Gotti concert, court documents showed.

In frustration, he broke the east-facing window with his right fist.

Shortly after, the man called police to get help, according to an affidavit.

RELATED: Expert on how ATF will assist MPD after potential mass shooting stopped

Hyman was taken to Regional One for treatment in non-critical condition.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found several large caliber weapons lying in plain view, some of which had been modified, including a 9mm Glock with a rifle stock added and a 60-round drum.

MPD also noticed the apartment had been set up with binoculars in the window, giving him a direct sight to the FedExForum, and surrounding parking lots, according to an affidavit.

Elijah Hyman was released on a $50,000 bond.

He will appear in front of a judge for the first time Monday, July 18th.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: