Man accused of threatening Mayor Lloyd Winnecke in 2021 sentenced to probation

EVANSVILLE – A Southern Indiana man accused of threatening Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke last year has been sentenced to two years of probation after being found guilty on one of four courts.

David James Hippensteel, 63, was found guilty of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, after a bench trial in Vanderburgh County Superior Court on Nov. 30, court records state. He faced three other charges – two additional felony counts of intimidation and one count of stalking, a Level 5 felony – but was found not guilty on those.

A team of outside special prosecutors were brought in to handle the case, as was a special judge, Warrick County Magistrate Benjamin Aylsworth.

Despite the probation sentence, Hippensteel – a Princeton, Indiana, resident – ultimately spent more than a year behind bars awaiting trial.

He was arrested on two intimidation charges in September 2021 after police say he threatened physical harm against Winnecke during a phone call to the mayor’s office. He was charged again that November, this time with intimidation and stalking, when he reportedly wrote the mayor a letter from the Vanderburgh County jail in violation of a no-contact order.

In multiple emails and letters to the Courier & Press, Hippensteel has denied the chares against him and disputed the police version of events. In one letter, he called the Courier & Press’ story on his initial arrest “90% rubbish bulls--t.”

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Hippensteel sent the mayor “thousands of letters, emails and other correspondence” over the years demanding that Winnecke order Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin to open an investigation into Hippensteel’s 2016 arrest.

In that case, court records state that Hippensteel got into a fight with an Indiana State Police lieutenant and sergeant at the agency's Evansville post on June 30, 2016. He reportedly came there to ask why officers from another jurisdiction reportedly visited his house.

Police said Hippensteel lunged at the lieutenant's desk and demanded the officer's business card. The encounter escalated into a fight and left the sergeant with a broken leg.

Hippensteel was eventually found guilty of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. He appealed the conviction, but the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld it.

According to affidavits filed in the 2021 cases, police say Hippensteel wrote Winnecke a letter that August in which he accused the mayor of having “no spine.” He also allegedly threatened to smash Winnecke’s head “like a watermelon.” According to affidavits filed in the case, police say Hippensteel also threatened the mayor during the September 2021 phone call.

That led Evansville police to provide the mayor with extra protection, mayoral spokesman Noah Stubbs told the Courier & Press at the time.

Court records detail the terms of Hippensteel's probation. Among other things, he's not allowed to have any contact with Winnecke, and must have an escort when he enters the Civic Center.

