Man accused of threatening neighbor with hammer

Sep. 22—MANCHESTER — A local man is facing numerous charges after police said he used derogatory language towards a neighbor and her children and threatened to attack the mother with a hammer.

The man, Gregory Hauserman, 34, of Eldridge Street, was arrested Friday and remains held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Among the charges he is facing are five counts each of second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and risk of injury to a child, and single counts of second-degree threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police reports supporting Hauserman's arrest provide the following details:

On Friday, around 7:30 p.m., police were called to Eldridge Street for a threatening complaint. They met a woman sitting on her front steps who said Hauserman had used derogatory language towards her children when they returned home and headed inside from the car.

After her children already were inside, Hauserman said he was going to "bash" her head with a hammer he was holding. At that point she called 911, the woman said.

While on the phone with the dispatcher, Hauserman pointed to her home and others nearby owned by Black residents and said he was going to set them on fire, the woman told police.

Hauserman retreated inside when police arrived, but they were able to talk him back out to discuss what happened. He resisted when police handcuffed him and began leading him toward a cruiser, requiring officers to put Hauserman in leg shackles and use a prisoner transport van to bring him back to the department.

At the department the next morning, Hauserman smeared feces on the camera in his cell, blocking its view. Officers entered the cell to clean the camera, but Hauserman repeated the action again as soon as they left.

