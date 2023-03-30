Man accused of threatening neighbors with machete hit with stalking charge

Mar. 30—A Flathead Valley man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill his neighbors with a machete earlier this month.

John Drew Peterson, 75, faces a single count of felony stalking in Flathead County District Court following the March 25 confrontation on Castle View Road west of Kalispell. He is being held in the county jail with bail set at $100,000.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to the area after Peterson's neighbor reported a disturbance, court documents said. The neighbor told authorities that Peterson was standing in the yard hefting a machete despite a restraining order.

Peterson allegedly yelled death threats at the neighbor while armed with the blade, saying he would "gut" the entire family "like pigs," according to court documents.

Peterson allegedly acknowledged growing angry with his neighbors, telling deputies their dog injured his horse. A veterinarian called to the scene confirmed the horse suffered an injury, but ruled against it being inflicted by a dog, court documents said.

Investigators also found a machete matching the neighbor's description inside Peterson's barn, court documents said.

Peterson is scheduled to appear before Judge Robert Allison on April 20 for his arraignment.

Stalking carries a maximum penalty of five years behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000.

