Man accused of threatening officials, assaulting reporters placed on house arrest

May 18—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City area man has been placed on house arrest after pleading not guilty to several misdemeanor charges after authorities said he made threatening phone calls to several people and engaged in a May 6 incident in which he is accused of assaulting reporters from a local media outlet.

In addition to a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, Michael Thomas Harrison will wear a GPS tether, and sheriff's deputies will check his Solon Township home to ensure he has no firearms there.

Harrison, 39, is also to have no contact with the Grand Traverse County Health Department and the Traverse City Area Public Schools, per bond conditions requested by Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.

Harrison faces two charges of malicious use of a telecommunications service or device in Grand Traverse County, and in Leelanau he is charged with two counts of assault and battery, malicious destruction of property and disturbing the peace. He had been released from jail on two $100 interim bonds since his May 6 arrest.

He was arraigned on all charges Tuesday from the Grand Traverse County jail after being arrested again Monday when he visited the prosecutor's office and caused a disturbance. Separate arraignments took place for the Leelanau and Grand Traverse charges.

An earlier request from Leelanau Prosecutor Joseph T. Hubbell requesting no contact with the journalists in the assault cases was also granted.

Moeggenberg said she was concerned about public safety in light of the pending local cases, as well as another that is being reviewed by the Michigan Attorney General's office regarding calls Harrison made to state officials in Lansing. The AG's office declined to comment on the case.

Harrison has had an escalation in the amount of anger he's displaying, the number of things he is angry at and the number of calls he is making, Moeggenberg told a Record-Eagle reporter Monday.

"He's shown to some extent that he is willing to be violent," Moeggenberg said. "I'd like for us to be able to know where he is so if he's traveling toward one of his victims we can intercede."

Harrison made phone threats to the county health department on several occasions beginning in July when he became angry over mask mandates established during the pandemic, according to 86th District Court records. The calls resumed in March and on April 6 he threatened to eat Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger's dog if he could not go to the grocery store, the document states.

On April 28 he called TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner, threatening to go to his house and beat him up, the document states.

Harrison has also made "angry, vulgar, although not specifically threatening" calls to the prosecutors office, a county commissioner and Judge Bob Cooney, according to court records.

Moeggenberg said it's unclear whether Harrison would act on those outbursts, but he did show he was capable when video shows he reacted physically toward a reporter and a photographer in May.

Harrison wore a suicide-prevention vest at his court appearance. Matthew Connolly, the attorney representing Harrison during his arraignment on the Grand Traverse cases, said Harrison was refusing food and water and had not had his medications.

"He's extremely dehydrated and unwell, frankly," Connolly said. "The combination of all this is detrimental to his mental health and his physical health."

Harrison said he was in the process of hiring an attorney; Magistrate Tammi Rodgers assigned him a court-appointed attorney until he could hire one.

The assault charges stem from an incident at Discovery Pier during an event where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a parkland purchase bill. After heckling the governor, a video recording shows Harrison grabbed and threw a reporter's microphone and spit on her coworker. His actions were witnessed by two Leelanau County deputies, who arrested him.

"I just wanted the court to know I didn't mean to hurt those people," Harrison said during his Leelanau arraignment. "They kept shoving that tube in my face and I thought it was a gun. I got scared."

Harrison said he is 100 percent disabled with post-traumatic stress disorder. Hubbell said Harrison is a U.S. Army veteran.

"He honorably served his country in Afghanistan," Hubbell said.

Leelanau Magistrate Norene Kastys admonished Harrison to not make any admissions during his arraignment, that he would have opportunities to speak later.

Harrison's $100 interim bond was continued in the Leelanau case, with Hubbell adding standard conditions that include requiring him to not leave the state, not engage in any violent or threatening behavior, and to not have any weapons.

"The only thing I'm worried about is that you're leaving me disarmed in my house," Harrison told Kastys. "How do I defend myself if someone breaks in to kill me?"

When questioned by a Record-Eagle reporter as to whether Harrison is dangerous, Hubbell declined to comment, saying that Harrison's behavior was appropriate during his arraignment and that he is getting weekly counseling.

"He understood the conditions of the bond and said he agreed not to contact people," Hubbell said. "These are misdemeanors. People are entitled to bonds, particularly under new legislation passed last year."

That state legislation, signed into law by Whitmer in January, is meant to keep people from sitting in jail for non-violent crimes because they do not have the money to post bail.

A pretrial conference is set in the Leelanau case for May 28; a June 1 pretrial is set for the Grand Traverse case.