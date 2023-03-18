Man accused of threatening plow driver with gun in Nashua after crash

A Nashua man is accused of threatening a plow driver with a gun in Nashua after a road rage incident.

According to officers, on March 14th at 10 a.m., police were called to the scene of a convenience store in the south end of Nashua for the report of a motor vehicle accident resulting in a man threatening the other driver with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a plow truck had been struck by a vehicle operated by Wesley Quiroz.

The drivers then got into an argument and police said Quiroz grabbed what the plow driver believed to be a handgun.

Quiroz was charged with criminal threats with a firearm.

A Class B Felony is punishable by up to 7 years in State Prison, exclusive of fines.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

