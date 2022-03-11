Man accused of threatening police and Brunswick hotel staff with knife

Mar. 10—A Washington state man was arrested after he allegedly threatened police and staff at a Brunswick hotel with a knife, sparking a standoff Wednesday night.

Richard Simpson, 38, of Tacoma, Washington, was charged with terrorizing, criminal threatening, refusing to submit to arrest, creating a police standoff and criminal mischief, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Simpson allegedly threatened staff with a knife at the Best Western on Gurnet Road about 7:40 p.m. before retreating to his room and refusing to open the door. He later allegedly threatened responding officers with the knife.

The Brunswick Special Response Team was able to enter the room eventually and take Simpson into custody after a brief struggle, according to police.

No one was hurt during the standoff.

He was being held on $2,500 bail, and was scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on May 17.