Man accused of threatening police had grenades, guns, and drugs in Uptown apartment

Two grenades, five guns, a lot of ammo, and nearly 20 pounds of marijuana were found in an apartment complex in uptown Charlotte.

That’s according to a search warrant Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz uncovered Friday. The warrant also revealed that the suspect involved was already on the radar of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for allegedly posting videos threatening to blow up their patrol cars.

Last week, police said they pulled over Farran Harrison near his Third Ward apartment for fictitious tags on what turned out to be a Dodge Charger stolen from Virginia.

But according to the search warrant, a detective also noticed a “be on the lookout” alert for Harrison because of videos he posted of him holding explosives behind CMPD patrol vehicles. The post was captioned with “Say I won’t.”

Police said in the warrant affidavit that it was very concerning because Harrison is obviously someone who is not mentally stable, and he’s someone who feels it’s OK to threaten law enforcement.

Daniel Redford with the Charotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police said the warrant troubled him as he read it.

ALSO READ: Arrests made after armed robberies during Facebook Marketplace sales, warrants say

“It’s very disheartening and unnerving to know that there are people out there that will purposefully target police officers,” Redford told Channel 9.

During a search of Harrision’s apartment, police said they found explosives, guns, and marijuana.

To date, Harrison has not been charged in connection with any of the threats he has made. But he’s facing several other charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a concealed gun, and trafficking marijuana.

“It goes to show you the passion the officers have, that they turned this stolen motor vehicle into getting so many dangerous weapons off the street,” Redford said.

However, he said he is still worried because Harrison is currently out on bond.

“The equipment he had has been taken away, but the fact that he got it in the first place. I mean, is he going to be able to go back and get more?” Redford explained.

Story continues

Police said two other passengers were in the stolen vehicle with Harrison. They were also arrested and are facing other charges.

Channel 9 reached out to CMPD about this incident but the department declined to comment.

VIDEO: Arrests made after armed robberies during Facebook Marketplace sales, warrants say