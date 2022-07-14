Man accused of threatening Rep. Jayapal released from jail after prosecutors fail to file charges

A Seattle man who was arrested outside of Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-Wash.) home on Saturday — accused of threatening to kill her — was released from jail Wednesday night after prosecutors failed to file charges in time to hold him.

When Seattle officers arrived at Jayapal’s home on July 9, they said the man was standing in the street with his hands in the air and a gun holstered at his hip.

A neighbor reported seeing the suspect drive by the congresswoman’s home three times while yelling profanities.

Neighbors said he was yelling something to the effect of “go back to India, I’m going to kill you,” according to police probable cause documents.

Probable cause documents also state that the suspect reported to the police that he knew who lived at the home and that he wanted to pitch a tent on the person’s property.

King County prosecutors asked a judge that the man be held on $500,000 bail and argued that a criminal harassment no-contact order should be issued.

His bail was set at $500,000 as requested, but the judge did not issue a protection order, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the office said prosecutors did not yet have the documents from police required by law for a felony charging decision, but the documents were expected to be sent for a charging decision by Wednesday afternoon.

The spokesman said that probable cause was found for a hate crime — threat charge.

However, the man was released from the King County Jail on Wednesday night after prosecutors failed to file charges in time to hold him.

Charges must be filed within 72 hours of booking a suspect in order to keep them in jail. That time is adjusted to account for instances when a judge is not available, such as weekends.

The man’s release does not mean that he will not be charged in the future.