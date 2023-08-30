Man accused of threatening resident while cutting through screen door

Aug. 30—A 32-year-old man who allegedly threatened a Kalispell resident while cutting through her screen door with a knife on Sunday faces a felony charge in Flathead County District Court.

Michael Allen Bacon is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy on Sept. 14 for his arraignment on a single count of assault with a weapon. He remains in the county jail with bail set at $50,000.

Bacon allegedly told an East Reserve Street resident she "better watch her back" while slicing through the screen door Aug. 27. The victim instead called authorities and deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to the neighborhood about 6:14 a.m., according to court documents.

She told arriving deputies she suspected Allen was using drugs at the time, court documents said.

Deputies found Bacon near a trailer park not far from U.S. 93 and allegedly recovered a knife matching the weapon described by the victim.

Bacon has had past run-ins with the law, according to documents filed in district court. In 2011, he pleaded guilty in a felony theft case. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense. He saw felony theft and drug possession cases brought against him earlier this year, though both cases were ultimately dismissed by the court.

If convicted of the most recent charge, Bacon faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

