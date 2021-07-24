Man accused of threatening Shikellamy Middle School rejects plea deal

Jul. 24—SUNBURY — A Shamokin man accused of making a threatening phone call to Shikellamy School District in March rejected a plea deal on Friday.

In Northumberland County Court on Friday, Defense attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, informed President Judge Charles Saylor that his client Jeremy Good, 43, of South Carbon Street, would not be pleading and wished to take the case to trial. Best said he planned to submit a motion for bail.

Police said Good made the threat to the Shikellamy Middle School during a call to the high school on March 11. The call prompted a lockdown of every building in the school district.

According to police, Good used a Tracfone, a brand of rechargeable mobile phone, purchased March 1 at a department store in Shamokin to call the school district and make claims against the district.

A school official advised Good they could not help him and Good responded by saying he was going to have someone go after them and kill them, police said.

Good, who appeared via videoconference, remains a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER