Man accused of threatening to shoot girlfriend arrested after 3-hour standoff with SPD

One man was arrested Monday after holding police at bay for more than three hours.

It all went down near Northwest 85th and 3rd Street in Greenwood. Police said they were investigating a threat involving a gun at a home divided into multiple units.

Officers, bomb squad, and SWAT teams were all on the scene, at the ready.

While police have released few details about what happened, we spoke with one man who said he lives on the top floor of the home where the standoff happened. He said he heard an argument this morning coming from the basement unit and that it quickly escalated.

“He had that gun, you know and he never should have had that gun. He’s inexperienced with certain things so he let things snowball,” the man said.

He alleges that his housemate pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head and then someone called the police, prompting the standoff.

We were able to speak with the Seattle Police Department who were unwilling to verify the housemate’s allegations. Police said there’s currently conflicting information about the person arrested and if there were any injuries.

Around 7 p.m., SPD said the woman was taken out of the home safely and a man was taken into custody for investigation of felony harassment.