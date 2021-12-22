Wichita Falls Police arrested a man who allegedly threatened violence at United Regional Health Care System.

United Regional Emergency Room

According to allegations in the arrest warrant:

On Sept. 28, Wichita Falls police were sent to the URHCS Emergency Department for a criminal trespassing incident.

Hospital security told police a suspect was on the property earlier for medical treatment.

The man left but returned and caused a disturbance. He told the security officer he was going to get some weapons and come back to “shoot up" the hospital.

Security personnel detained him.

A security officer showed police bodycam footage where the security officer could be heard asking the man about a threat to shoot the place up with rifles.

The man said, “I said I own three rifles.”

According to the security officer’s report, he was trying to get the man to leave.

But the man continued to argue and took an aggressive posture with his chest puffed out, sizing the security officer up.

The man then yelled, “I’m coming back and I’m coming back armed."

After making the threat, the man told the security officer, “I don’t care if you are Black or brown.”

The security officer said he felt the threat was directed toward him because he is of Hispanic descent.

The man was not arrested at that time because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Warrants were issued, and police served them to him while he was sitting in jail. He was charged with criminal trespassing and terroristic threat.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man accused of threatening to “shoot up” the hospital