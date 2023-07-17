Man accused of threatening to shoot wife, coworkers at Miller Brewing in Fort Worth

Fort Worth and Arlington police teamed up over the weekend to arrest a man they say threatened to kill his wife and her co-workers.

Fort Worth police got a call Saturday around 8 p.m. that 39-year-old Michael Valadez was possibly on his way to the Miller Brewing facility at 7001 South Freeway after threatening to shoot his wife and her co-workers, according to a police press release.

The facility, where more than 500 people were working,, was immediately put into lockdown while police searched for Valadez.

Fort Worth police’s homeland security unit tracked Valadez to a residence in Arlington, where he was arrested by Arlington police without incident, according to the Fort Worth police news release.

Police found 16 guns and boxes of ammunition after searching the home.

Valadez was booked into Fort Worth city jail and faces a charge of making terroristic threats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.