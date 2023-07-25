Man accused of threatening shooting accidentally released from Burke Co. jail

Authorities said a man accused of threatening to shoot people and burn their homes down was accidentally released from jail in Burke County.

Sheriff’s deputies have been searching for Dennis James Danner since he walked out of jail in Morganton Monday. They said he was released around 3 p.m. Monday, but it wasn’t until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday that they realized the mistake during a head count.

Danner’s mother isn’t sure her son is aware this was a mistake, and she’s concerned for his safety.

“It was their mistake letting him out,” Patricia Hollifield said.

Deputies said Dennis Danner’s cousin, Jimmy Danner, was actually supposed to be released. He was at the same jail. However, authorities confused the two, making Dennis Danner a free man.

Within an hour of that mistake coming to light, police showed up at Hollifield’s door in Valdese asking about her son.

“They got a lot of folks looking for him. A lot of my friends have called saying they’ve been to my house. And it’s like he’s killed someone. He’s done nothing,” she said. “He’s done nothing. They’re the ones who let him out and told him to go.”

The jail website showed some of the current and previous charges involving Dennis Danner. He was arrested two weeks ago, accused of communicating threats against three people. According to warrants, he said he was “going to burn their homes down” and made threats to “shoot” or “beat” people.

His mother doesn’t believe he would hurt anyone and hopes deputies use restraint if they find him.

“Sit around and be stressed about it and be worried. Sit around and be worried about my son,” Hollifield said.

So far, deputies have not found Dennis Danner. When they realized the mistake Tuesday morning, they did immediately release his cousin, Jimmy Danner, from jail.

If you know where Danner is, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-438-5500.

