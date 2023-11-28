Man accused of threatening shooting at New Hampshire school changes plea to guilty

A Maine man charged with using social media to threaten to commit a shooting at a New Hampshire high school has changed his plea to guilty, court documents state.

Police charged Kyle Hendrickson with criminal threatening with a firearm in April. They said he posted a video with a gun outside Portsmouth High School in which he threatened to “shoot up the school.”

A federal grand jury subsequently indicted Hendrickson in September on charges of interstate threatening communications and possessing a firearm in a school zone. Hendrickson now intends to plead guilty to those charges and is due in court on Dec. 11, court records state.

Portsmouth closed all schools for a day when the threat occurred.

Hendrickson has been represented by attorney Murdoch Walker II. Walker did not return a phone call seeking comment.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

