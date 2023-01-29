Man accused of threatening his spouse with a gun Saturday in Bluffton, police say

A Bluffton man who allegedly threatened his spouse with a gun Saturday faces a felony domestic violence charge, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Gilbert, 51, of Bluffton, was charged Saturday with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, jail records show.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were called just after noon Saturday to a home in Woodbridge, a large Bluffton residential community off of Buckwalter Parkway, according to Maj. Angela Viens with the sheriff’s office. A woman reported to police that her spouse, identified as Gilbert, had threatened her in their home with a gun following an argument. The woman was able to get out of the house and call police.

No injuries were reported in this incident. No further charges are expected for Gilbert, Viens said.

As of Sunday morning, Gilbert was still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.