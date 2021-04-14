Man accused of threatening two people with knife

Apr. 14—MANKATO — A man reportedly threatened two people with a knife in a Mankato residence.

Xavier Keith Garner, 29, who doesn't have a permanent address, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Garner was upset about a missing watch and allegedly threatened to kill a Mankato man with whom he was staying and pointed a knife at the man. He then pointed the knife at a visitor and would not let the visitor leave, according to a court complaint.

The resident said he distracted Garner, the visitor ran to his car and Garner followed him.

When police officers arrived, they found Garner outside with a cut or puncture wound to his leg. When they asked him if he had a weapon he responded: "the word of God."

A knife was found in his pocket before he was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.