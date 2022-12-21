Man accused of threatening wife and children with gun sentenced

Dec. 21—The Kalispell man accused of threatening his then-wife and children with a gun over the summer expressed remorse at his Dec. 15 sentencing in Flathead County District Court.

"I want to tell [the victim] how deeply regretful I am," said 46-year-old Aaron Dean Archer prior to receiving a deferred three-year sentence for criminal endangerment.

Archer, arrested by Kalispell Police officers after a July 31 confrontation involving his family, initially pleaded not guilty to an assault with a weapon charge. In early November, he entered a guilty plea after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

As per the agreement, prosecutors filed an amended charge of criminal endangerment against him on Nov. 3. They also agreed to recommend Judge Heidi Ulbricht hand down a deferred sentence.

Last week, Ulbricht encouraged Archer to take advantage of the time to address his substance abuse problem.

"The court will follow the plea agreement with the hopes you'll use the three years to continue doing your substance abuse counseling treatment ...," she said.

Archer's drinking allegedly led to the July argument. According to court documents, he fetched a gun from a bedroom safe and aimed it at his wife. During a lull, she took the couple's children and fled, court documents said.

Officers met up with Archer, but he took a phone call with his attorney shortly thereafter, court documents said. With his lawyer on the line, Archer allegedly acknowledged suicidal ideation as well as handling a gun during the argument.

At his sentencing, Archer said he worked hard on himself through his treatment thus far.

"I should have shown up better in the marriage in the last months leading up to the incident," he said.

Being there for his children going forward is his "biggest goal," he said.

