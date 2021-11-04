Man accused of threats against downtown TC arraigned

Nov. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — Officials identified the man who they say posted a threatening video on social media and was arrested after a brief standoff with police.

Andrew Jonathan Nickels, 24, of Traverse City was arraigned Wednesday in 86th District Court on one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, court records show.

Facebook alerted the Michigan State Police operations center in Lansing late Monday after a video was posted online of the man making threats, Michigan State Police officials said.

Local officials with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday helped MSP identify the man and Traverse City Police Department officials added downtown patrols, officials said Wednesday.

A female friend of Nickels called dispatch earlier in the day Tuesday, officials said, to report Nickels was intoxicated, he was known to become belligerent when drinking, that he was caring for another friend's dog and she was returning the dog to the owner as a precautionary measure.

The alert from Facebook was logged by MSP later that same day, the man's Gladewood Lane home was searched and he surrendered after a brief standoff with the MSP Emergency Support Team, the report stated.

A loaded AR-15 rifle and a tactical vest with rifle trauma plates were found in the home, as previously reported.

Court records had yet to be updated Wednesday afternoon, though MSP said in a press release Nickels's bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety and his next court date is Nov. 17.