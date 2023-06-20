Man accused of threats, indecent exposure

Jun. 20—A Union Township man who threatened to kill his neighbor and exposed himself to the neighbor's family prompted police from multiple jurisdictions to surround and arrest him.

Mark A. Reno, 58, of Crestwood Drive was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Friday outside of his house.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Union Township police, a neighbor of Reno on the same street called the police because Reno was standing outside of that neighbor's house, threatening to kill him and his family. The neighbor said Reno had access to guns, police said.

The Union police summoned police from Neshannock, North Beaver, Mahoning and Pulaski township and Bessemer Borough for backup, and they arrived to find Reno standing on his porch. Multiple neighbors were outside as the police handcuffed him, the report said.

Reno then screamed at the same neighbor and threatened him in front of police, the report said. He also yelled at the police and called them names and threatened them. They placed him in a patrol car and he threatened to kill all of the officers, the complaint states.

The neighbor told the police that Reno also threatened to burn his house down, the report said. He said the encounter went on for several hours and the neighbor's children heard all of it. Reno then went onto his property and pounded on his door, then he pulled down his pants and underwear and exposed his back end to the neighbor and his family, the neighbor reported to the police.

When the police got to the police station, Reno threatened again to kill all of the officers and said he would go and get his 9 millimeter handgun, police reported.

He is charged with 10 counts of terroristic threats and one count each of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com