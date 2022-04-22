Man accused of throwing brick through windows, vandalizing church in Westmoreland County

A local congressman’s office is closed after a man is accused of hurling a brick through the windows moments after he allegedly vandalized a nearby church.

Roger Strautmann is facing a slew of charges after police said he threw a brick through the windows of Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s office in Greensburg on Thursday.

The incident is not his first run-in with police this month.

Strautmann was accused of stealing a commonwealth flag off a flagpole outside a Sheetz in Hempfield Township in early April.

He faces charges in that incident.

Police did not disclose what caused Strautmann to become so angry on Thursday.

We were told he was known to the office staff because he had previously sought assistance for issues with an IRS refund.

Strautmann allegedly visited Our Lady Of Grace Church on Mount Pleasant Road moments before he came to the congressman’s office.

The two are about a half a mile apart.

Troopers said he set off the fire alarm at the church just as a funeral service was ending.

After signing his name in the church prayer book, Strautmann allegedly took bottles of holy water and threw them outside, damaged some statues and knocked over flower pots.

When police finally caught up with Strautmann, they said he became combative, punched one officer and caused another to fall to the ground.

He had to be tased before being taken into custody.

Guy Reschenthaler was not available due to his travel schedule, but he sent Channel 11 a statement:

“I am relieved that no one was injured during the criminal incident at my Hempfield District Office yesterday. I am tremendously proud of my staff for the bravery they exhibited throughout this terrible ordeal. I know their strength and quick actions played an important role in bringing yesterday’s incident to an end. I am also incredibly thankful to the Pennsylvania State Police, particularly Troopers Kyle Nolan and Zachary Wolford, for quickly arriving on the scene and successfully taking the perpetrator into custody. As a former District Judge and Navy Officer, I know firsthand that our nation’s first responders serve on the front lines every day to protect our families and communities, and I am grateful for their service.”

