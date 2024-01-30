Man accused of throwing fatal sucker punch outside Short North bar standing trial

Dwayne Cummings, center, listens as Franklin County Prosecutor Kevin Bertelsen makes opening arguments in Cummings trial at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Cummings is on trial for the beating death of Gregory Coleman, 37, outside Julep in Short North.

A jury hearing evidence in a trial involving a fight outside a Short North bar that turned fatal will not have to decide whether the accused did the crime. Instead, they have to decide whether the death constitutes a murder.

Dwayne Cummings, 40, is charged in the Sept. 5, 2022 fight outside Julep Bar that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman Jr. Christian Foster, 33, is also charged in connection with Coleman's death and is being tried separately.

A jury of five men and seven women watched that video Tuesday morning during opening statements that captured the last few moments where Coleman was conscious.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Kevin Bertelsen said Coleman, a former college football player and bartender at the Short North Pint House, had walked down High Street and spotted some women on Julep's outdoor patio. Coleman started talking to the women, and tensions flared with Foster, who was there with them. The argument escalated, and Coleman and Foster agreed to fight, Bertelsen said.

That's where the video started.

A bystander captured Coleman and Foster, both in fighting stances and circling each other. Neither man landed a punch during the about 40 seconds of footage. Coleman turned around, ready to walk away and Cummings threw a punch knocking Coleman to the curb.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Kevin Bertelsen shows cell phone footage of the fight that took place resulting in the death of Gregory Coleman during opening arguments in the trial of Dwayne Cummings at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Cummings is on trial for the beating death of Gregory Coleman, 37, outside Julep in Short North.

"That video speaks for itself," Bertelsen said. "You can see Mr. Cummings sucker punch Mr. Coleman."

But Cummings' attorney, Nicholas Vassy, said his client saw something different.

Vassy said the woman Coleman was speaking to was Foster's wife and Coleman wasn't moving along when he was asked to by Foster and other people with him.

"Nobody wanted Mr. Coleman to die that night," Vassy said.

Cummings saw Coleman swing in what appeared to be an aggressive, hard punch, Vassy said, and saw his friend and co-worker, Foster, seemingly stumble into a parked car.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Jason Manning considers Google Earth footage of the area where Gregory Coleman was killed in the trial of Dwayne Cummings at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Cummings is on trial for the beating death of Gregory Coleman, 37, outside Julep in Short North.

Then, Cummings is seen on the video throwing the sucker punch. Cummings and Foster separately stood over an unconscious Coleman on the curb with part of his body in the road.

No one called 911 for more than five minutes. Instead, bystanders took recordings and photographs until Columbus police officers working in the area drove by and spotted Coleman, stopping to render aid.

Coleman died on Sept. 18, 2022, from his injuries. Cummings and Foster are both charged with murder in the case. Foster has decided to have a bench trial, forgoing having a jury decide his case. That will take place after Cummings' trial is concluded.

Bertelsen told the jury that he and Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Jason Manning need only to prove that Cummings' actions caused Coleman's death, not that he did it intentionally.

"We are not going to stand up here and say Mr. Cummings and Mr. Foster tried to kill Mr. Coleman," Bertelsen said.

Vassy told the jury, however, that what Cummings did may be a crime, but it wasn't murder.

The opening statements in the case took less than 20 minutes, and the jurors began hearing evidence Tuesday morning.

The witnesses expected to testify in the trial are mainly first responders. No witnesses to the actual fight, including security at Julep, remained at the bar after police arrived.

The trial is expected to be finished this week.

After Coleman's death, his family, who packed Judge Chris Brown's courtroom Tuesday morning as trial began, filed a lawsuit against Cummings, Foster and the owners of Julep, who also owned several other bars, including Park Street Cantina and Callahan's Bar and Rooftop.

Friends and family members of Gregory Coleman become emotional when watching the body camera footage of the officer who arrived on the scene in the minutes after Coleman's assault.

The Short North bar has since closed after the city registered objections to the renewal of its liquor license.

The lawsuit is still pending.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Trial underway for man accused of throwing fatal sucker punch