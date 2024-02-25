Man accused of throwing hot coffee at Pasco Dunkin’ employee’s face after receiving drink for free: police

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The New Port Richey Police Department is searching for the suspect accused of throwing a hot coffee in a Dunkin’ employee’s face Sunday morning.

Police said the man stopped at Dunkin’ Donuts on 5524 U.S. Highway 19 in New Port Richey around 8:45 a.m. when he became “irate” after he was given an “extra cup of coffee for free.”

After receiving the coffee, the man allegedly threw the hot coffee back at the woman’s face. Police said the incident gave the woman blisters.

The unknown suspect was driving a silver four-door SUV.

Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to call the police department at 727-841-4550 option 1. The reference case number is 24-00578.

