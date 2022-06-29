Man accused throwing ‘large boulders’ at people, cars at New Hampshire mall

A man is facing criminal charges after police say he threw rocks at people and cars while at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester on Monday night.

Malou Mayuol Roric, 38, of Manchester, was arrested on charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of someone throwing rocks at people and cars at the Mall of New Hampshire on South Willow Street in Manchester around 7:20 p.m. spoke with a motorist who said she had stopped for a pedestrian when suddenly a man hurled a rock at her, police said.

The victim described the rocks as “large boulders” and expressed concern about someone getting seriously hurt.

The suspect, who police later identified as Roric, also allegedly threw rocks at two additional cars and a group of juveniles as they walked by.

There were no reported injuries. It’s not clear if any vehicles sustained significant damage.

Roric had active bail conditions from a past arrest, prompting an additional breach of bail charge.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

