Man accused of tossing gun and hitting police car after robbery and chase in Merced

A man accused of robbing a woman and ramming a police vehicle in Merced was arrested after a vehicle pursuit, according to authorities.

Officers responded about 8:33 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of G Street for a reported robbery, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Authorities said a woman who was selling honey was approached by a man, later identified as 38-year-old Leonardo Alamar, who demanded the woman’s purse and threatened to shoot her. Alamar took the purse after a struggle, police said, and fled the scene in his vehicle.

About 1 p.m., Alamar, driving the same vehicle, was located by officers headed west on Northwest Bear Creek Drive from McKee Road, police said. The vehicle sped off with officers in pursuit. According to authorities, Alamar threw a bag containing a .22 caliber rifle out of a window as the chase continued along G Street.

Police said that as officers were preparing to attempt a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, Alamar rammed into a police vehicle. Alamar eventually stopped in the area of East 21st Street and Keely Road, where he was arrested.

Authorities said additional magazines and ammunition for the rifle were located inside the vehicle. Alamar was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony first-degree robbery, assault with deadly weapon, evading, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Tevon Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or by email at prevostinit@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.