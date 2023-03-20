Man accused of trafficking 14-year-old

Mar. 20—A Kokomo man was arrested on a Level 3 felony charge of promotion of child sexual trafficking over the weekend after police located a 14-year-old boy at his residence on the city's southside.

Additional charges against Michael E. Horne, 53, are also expected, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release, and he is being held on $25,000 cash bond at the Howard County Jail for his alleged role in the case.

Horne's charge stems from an investigation that began March 19 when local authorities were contacted by the Tell City Police Department (Perry County) in reference to a 14-year-old juvenile male who was reported missing the previous day, per the release.

As a result of that initial investigation, police say a residence in the 4000 block of Independence Drive — determined to be Horne's — was discovered to be a possible location for that juvenile, though authorities did not indicate in the release what exactly led them to that belief.

After arriving on scene, officers were able to locate the boy inside that residence. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the release notes.

During a subsequent warranted search of the property, investigators say they seized numerous electronic devices, and the Kokomo Police Department Forensic Computer Lab reportedly located suspected child sexual abuse material on one of the devices.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Det. Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or at abailey@cityofkokomo.org. You can also submit tips through the department's Tip411 app or through Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

The public is also encouraged to send any information regarding child sexual abuse material or child exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit https://www.missingkids.org.