Man accused of trafficking 14-year-old

Kim Dunlap, Kokomo Tribune, Ind.
·2 min read

Mar. 20—A Kokomo man was arrested on a Level 3 felony charge of promotion of child sexual trafficking over the weekend after police located a 14-year-old boy at his residence on the city's southside.

Additional charges against Michael E. Horne, 53, are also expected, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release, and he is being held on $25,000 cash bond at the Howard County Jail for his alleged role in the case.

Horne's charge stems from an investigation that began March 19 when local authorities were contacted by the Tell City Police Department (Perry County) in reference to a 14-year-old juvenile male who was reported missing the previous day, per the release.

As a result of that initial investigation, police say a residence in the 4000 block of Independence Drive — determined to be Horne's — was discovered to be a possible location for that juvenile, though authorities did not indicate in the release what exactly led them to that belief.

After arriving on scene, officers were able to locate the boy inside that residence. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the release notes.

During a subsequent warranted search of the property, investigators say they seized numerous electronic devices, and the Kokomo Police Department Forensic Computer Lab reportedly located suspected child sexual abuse material on one of the devices.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Det. Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or at abailey@cityofkokomo.org. You can also submit tips through the department's Tip411 app or through Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

The public is also encouraged to send any information regarding child sexual abuse material or child exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit https://www.missingkids.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Grandson allegedly kills grandma, climbs on top of Jacksonville fire truck and starts cutting self

    JSO is investigating a homicide after a woman was stabbed to death in her home on New Kings Road.

  • Failed Signature Bank Developments; Bitcoin’s Bullish Sentiment

    According to a press release from the FDIC, Signature Bank's (now Signature Bridge Bank) non-crypto related deposits are being assumed by Flagstar Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp. Plus, bitcoin (BTC) breaks above $28,000, touching its highest level since June 2022.

  • Mint Hill man sentenced to 30 years for secretly recording minor

    A man from Mint Hill was sentenced to 30 years in prison for secretly recording a minor who was undressing and showering, according to federal authorities.

  • Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen 'focusing on healing' after attack at Florida hotel

    Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen is "healing" and hoping to move forward following an unprovoked attack by 19-year-old Max Hartley outside a Florida hotel.

  • Samsung wins jury trial in 'S10' trademark lawsuit

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd convinced a Los Angeles federal jury on Friday that its Galaxy S10 phones do not violate the trademark rights of a talent-management agency that also uses the "S10" name. The jury found that S10 Entertainment & Media LLC had not shown that Samsung's popular smartphones were likely to cause consumer confusion and drown out its brand in the marketplace, according to a court document published Monday. Representatives for Samsung and S10 did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

  • Macron survives a no confidence vote

    STORY: French President Emmanuel Macron's government narrowly survived a no confidence motion in the National Assembly Monday, after bypassing the lower house last week to push through an unpopular overhaul to the pension system.The outcome was a relief to Macron: a successful no-confidence vote would have sunk his government and killed the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.But the relief could be short-lived.For one thing, the vote was closer than expected. Some 278 MPs voted in favor of the tripartisan, no-confidence motion, just nine short of the 287 needed for it to succeed.In addition, unions and protesters have vowed to carry on with strikes and protests against the pension reform.Macron's government says reform is necessary to keep the pension budget afloat.Some hard left lawmakers have called on the prime minister to resign.When she addressed parliament on Monday, angry MPs walked out in protest.“These are lawmakers who are denying their role in parliament and are claiming that the streets are more legitimate than the institutions.” After the vote, far-left lawmaker Mathilde Panot said the government has already lost its legitimacy.“We only needed nine more votes for this motion of no confidence to break this government and its reform – nine votes, as the government is already dead in the eyes of the French people, it no longer has legitimacy, and of course, a prime minister who no longer has legitimacy or power to push through with her reform and who has to resign while bringing away the reform with her.”Violent unrest has erupted across the country in recent days and trade unions have promised to intensify their strike action, leaving Macron to face the most dangerous challenge to his authority since the "Yellow Vest" uprising over four years ago. A ninth nationwide day of strikes and protests is scheduled on Thursday. Opposition parties are also ready to challenge the pension bill in the Constitutional Council, which could decide to strike down some or all of it - if it considers the new law to breach the constitution.

  • Cowboys LS Jake McQuaide signs with Detroit

    Matt Overton, who replaced the injured McQuaide for most of '22, is also a free agent; Dallas could be shopping for a new long snapper. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • East Palestine train disaster: Former Norfolk Southern engineer blames reduced safety protocols

    The train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, could have been prevented with stronger safety protocols, a recently retired Norfolk Southern engineer told Fox News.

  • How an often overlooked World War II-era shipbuilder designed the boat that Eisenhower said 'won the war for us'

    The landing craft designed by Andrew Higgins were used in every major amphibious assault during World War II.

  • Race Car Theft Thwarted By Stick Shift

    It really is the modern anti-theft device!

  • Philadelphia reaches $9.25 million settlement with George Floyd protesters

    Protesters filed a class action suit against Philadelphia alleging "physical and emotional injuries" caused by the city's response to demonstrations on May 31 and June 1, 2020.

  • Justin Evans agrees to sign with Eagles

    The Eagles are making an addition to their secondary. NFL Media reports that safety Justin Evans has agreed to terms with the team. The move comes after safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson left the Eagles to sign with the Lions. Evans returned from missing three seasons with injuries to appear in 15 games for the Saints last [more]

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter now responds to all journalist requests with a single emoji

    It is unclear how long the emoji-response policy to journalists will be in place at Twitter.

  • How Viola Davis' husband Julius Tennon went from Austin to starring with wife in 'Air'

    Appearing in the roles of James and Deloris Jordan in "Air," Julius Tennon and Viola Davis say there is a natural chemistry when they work together.

  • Viola Davis Was Unaware Michael Jordan Personally Cast Her as His Mom in AIR : 'Blew My Mind'

    "I'm glad I didn't know about it before," Viola Davis told PEOPLE shortly after learning that Michael Jordan personally selected her to play his mother in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Nike drama, AIR

  • North Carolina urges US Supreme Court to toss major elections case

    The U.S. Supreme Court should dismiss a major case from North Carolina that could give more power over federal elections to state politicians because the matter is being reconsidered by a lower court, North Carolina said in a filing on Monday, while the Republican lawmakers at the center of the dispute disagreed. The case began as a legal fight over a map drawn by Republican state legislators of North Carolina's 14 U.S. House of Representatives districts - one that a lower court blocked as unlawfully disadvantageous for Democrats. The state's Department of Justice, headed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, said that a decision by the North Carolina Supreme Court to revisit its ruling last year invalidating the Republican-drawn map means there is not a final judgment typically needed to trigger a review by the top U.S. judicial body.

  • Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks

    Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks

  • DeSantis administration sent undercover agents to an Orlando drag show and they found nothing wrong with it. The state is still trying to punish the venue.

    Undercover agents attended the drag show in Orlando and recorded the performance on their state-issued iPhone's, the Miami Herald reported.

  • Houston teens arrested in caught-on-camera 'jugging' robbery that left woman paralyzed

    Houston police announced Friday that Joseph Harrell, 17, and Zy'Nika Ayesha Woods, 19, were arrested in the Feb. 13 "jugging" attack on Nhung Truong, who was left paralyzed.

  • 'Jugging' among new crime trends posing danger on America's streets: What to know

    Jugging, tap and glue at ATMs, and purse snatching schemes are among crime trends that have been spreading throughout the U.S. and costing Americans money.