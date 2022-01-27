Man accused of trafficking hundreds of stolen identities on dark web sentenced, feds say

A Canadian man was sentenced to three years in prison after he was accused of trafficking stolen identities of U.S. citizens on the darknet, federal prosecutors say.

Slava Dmitriev, 29, who was listed under eight alias names in court documents, bought and sold stolen identities, including social security numbers, names, birthdates and other information on the darknet marketplace known as AlphaBay from May 2016 to July 2017, prosecutors say. Dmitriev sold the information for roughly $100,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2021, to a charge of fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, according to court records.

McClatchy News reached out to Dmitriev’s team of attorneys and did not receive an immediate response.

Authorities first arrested Dmitriev while he was in Greece in September 2020, and officials executed a search warrant on his residence where they found a computer with emails regarding the buying and selling of identity information, according to the release.

He was extradited back to the United States in January 2021.

According to federal officials, Dmitriev purchased and sold 1,764 items, with the vast majority being stolen identities and identity information.

Additionally, Dmitriev was found to be collaborating with “the Dark Overlord,” (TDO) a cyber-extortionist group, and was involved in the following incidents, prosecutors say:

“On June 16, 2016, Dmitriev sent TDO access credentials for a New York dentist that Dmitriev had purchased on a criminal marketplace. The dentist was subsequently breached and extorted by TDO.





On July 11, 2016, Dmitriev received a spreadsheet from TDO containing approximately 200,000 stolen identities.

On May 24, 2017, Dmitriev sold information stolen by TDO that contained the identity of a victim living in La Quinta, California.”

At least five of Dmitriev’s victims lived in Northern Georgia, the district he pleaded guilty in, according to the release.

Story continues

“This defendant profited off buying and selling people’s stolen identities, including victims in this district,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in the release. “As a result of the diligence of federal agents coupled with valuable cooperation of Greek law enforcement, Dmitriev was arrested, extradited, and is now sentenced to federal prison.”

Dmitriev was sentenced to three years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release, the release stated.

Former Chick-fil-A directors sentenced in scheme to swindle nearly $500,000, feds say

Woman’s body found floating next to Virginia Beach yacht club, police say

Passenger assaults attendant, jumps out of plane in CA, feds say. He’s going to prison

Couple facing felony for using fake COVID vaccine cards at Buffalo Bills game, DA says